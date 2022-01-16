Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

