Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.70 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

