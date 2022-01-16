Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $133.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.10. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $129.31 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.81.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

