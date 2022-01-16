Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,649,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter.

SMH opened at $306.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.48. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $1.573 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

