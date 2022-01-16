Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.54 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.4% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,649,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM opened at $188.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.28 and its 200 day moving average is $153.64. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.87.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

