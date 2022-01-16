Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after buying an additional 110,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after buying an additional 396,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,150,000 after buying an additional 380,203 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.61. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

