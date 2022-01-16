Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after buying an additional 3,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,212,000 after acquiring an additional 384,556 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 114.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

NIO stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

