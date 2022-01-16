Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 191,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 386,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average is $107.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

