Panda Yield (BBOO) Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $10,377.35 and $238.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00058492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

