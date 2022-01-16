PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Cap Hits $3.09 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for about $11.92 or 0.00027597 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 15% against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $3.09 billion and approximately $167.56 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00060099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 259,289,538 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

