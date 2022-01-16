Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 484 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of CONMED worth $18,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 2.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 3.8% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $106.15 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.62.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNMD shares. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,211 shares of company stock worth $11,862,421. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

