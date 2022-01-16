Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,189 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $17,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

