Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $21.27 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,416 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $21,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $144.30 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

