Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTH opened at $115.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

