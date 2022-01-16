Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 59,318 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,318 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Alkermes worth $16,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.25 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

