Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 25,554 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,554 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $20,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

SPT opened at $67.15 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $2,618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,613 shares of company stock worth $18,088,836. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

