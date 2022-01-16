Page Arthur B Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Page Arthur B lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $235.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.73 and a 200-day moving average of $232.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

