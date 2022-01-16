Page Arthur B Sells 155 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Page Arthur B reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,560,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 7,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $128.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.99. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $129.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 475,801 shares of company stock valued at $55,502,677. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

