Page Arthur B Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Page Arthur B lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.2% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 24.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 163,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

NYSE PG opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.53 and its 200 day moving average is $146.21.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

