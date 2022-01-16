Pacira BioSciences, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Shares of PCRX opened at $64.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after buying an additional 102,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.