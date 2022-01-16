PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR opened at $96.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

