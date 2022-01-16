Oxygen Market Capitalization Tops $22.52 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $22.52 million and $1.04 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

