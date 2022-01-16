Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.50%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

