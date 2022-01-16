Orion Protocol Price Up 4% Over Last Week (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.06 or 0.00011740 BTC on exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $208.19 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00058492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,150,000 coins. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

