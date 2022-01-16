Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 892 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,141 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

Shares of F opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

