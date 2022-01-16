Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 457 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS EFAV opened at $74.83 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.