Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 12,095 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $35.39.

