Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $246.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.84. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.84 and a one year high of $266.44.

