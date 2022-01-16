Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $79,757,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $61,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Republic Services stock opened at $129.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average of $126.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.