Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 104,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after acquiring an additional 94,196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 801,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 42,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 33,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSSC opened at $64.71 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $71.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07.

