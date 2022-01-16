Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $67,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

