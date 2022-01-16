OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) PT Lowered to $5.30 at Cantor Fitzgerald

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.70 to $5.30 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.62.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $491.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.16.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 135,282 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 931.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 404,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

