Oppenheimer Weighs in on SPX Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for SPX in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPXC. William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

SPXC opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SPX has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SPX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 327,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,760,000 after acquiring an additional 99,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,685,000 after acquiring an additional 303,020 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,197,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,081 over the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.