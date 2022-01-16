Oppenheimer Comments on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $25,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,680,000 after acquiring an additional 149,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 107,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

