OneRoot Network Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 38.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $843,300.98 and $147,281.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 65.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00059960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

