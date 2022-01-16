ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) PT Lowered to $24.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

ONTF opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $791.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.44. ON24 has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. On average, analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $793,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,577 shares of company stock worth $6,828,012 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ON24 by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

