ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.63% of ON Semiconductor worth $123,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $66.20 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.