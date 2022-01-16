OMG Network Trading 21.1% Higher This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $927.01 million and $593.92 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for about $6.61 or 0.00015339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.00335860 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

