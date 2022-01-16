Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

OMER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Omeros from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Omeros from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of OMER opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.67. Omeros has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Omeros by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

