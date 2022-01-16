Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 125.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,164 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 106.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 87,698 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $73.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.42. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

