Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 1,977 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 15.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 75.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 31.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

