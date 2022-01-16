Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 1,564 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,598 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

SNV opened at $53.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,992 shares of company stock worth $6,065,195. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

