Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 58.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $3,550,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,262 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $96,223,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $129,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $225.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $156.02 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.42.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.96.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

