Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $736,000 Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $1,746,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL opened at $254.68 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.09 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.91 and a 200-day moving average of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

