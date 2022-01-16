Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 321 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 38,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $245.57 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.88 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.06 and a 200-day moving average of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

