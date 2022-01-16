Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires Shares of 882 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 147,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after acquiring an additional 65,367 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $328.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $196.77 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

