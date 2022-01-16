Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

