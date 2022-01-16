Oddz Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $444,486.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00072137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.21 or 0.07769191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00071292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,048.15 or 1.00188143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,204,997 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.