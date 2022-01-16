Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $56.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.
Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,897,000 after buying an additional 2,994,300 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,429,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
