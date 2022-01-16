Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $56.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,897,000 after buying an additional 2,994,300 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,429,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

