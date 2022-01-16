Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $56.00 at Truist Securities

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.70% from the company’s previous close. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

